Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 6,805 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 63.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $58,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,468.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

