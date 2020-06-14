Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $2,060,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $4,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,998,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $68,493,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,742,585 shares of company stock valued at $290,858,947. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.