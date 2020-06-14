Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $922,000 Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Thor Industries by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,802,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,954 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,863,000 after purchasing an additional 918,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $53,788,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 3,167.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 576,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,689,000 after purchasing an additional 405,229 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $115.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.60.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

