Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Alkermes by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 376,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 931.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 99,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alkermes by 30.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,094.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,250 shares of company stock worth $4,701,938. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. Alkermes Plc has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.