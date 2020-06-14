Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $931,000 Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Silgan were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 96.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $132,000. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $31.49 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. Silgan’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.