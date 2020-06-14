Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NCR were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 30,136 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NCR by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NCR by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $18.55 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.68.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

