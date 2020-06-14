Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $175.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day moving average of $181.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.