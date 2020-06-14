Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $942,000 Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 120,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 142,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total value of $3,396,779.25. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $129,692.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,263,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,741,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,805 shares of company stock valued at $26,781,826 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MORN opened at $144.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $166.59. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

