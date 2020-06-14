New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in New Relic were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in New Relic by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in New Relic by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEWR opened at $68.66 on Friday. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $98.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,706,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

