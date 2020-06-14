Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,887 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,214.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 14.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 23.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 36.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 36.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $396.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.35. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.08 and a 52 week high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

