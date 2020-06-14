Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 18,710 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,536,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,252,000 after purchasing an additional 156,319 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 298,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $62,991,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOL opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Also, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

