Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,680 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

