Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 18,100 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Air Lease by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1,232.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.05.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AL. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other Air Lease news, Director Marshall O. Larsen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

