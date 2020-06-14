Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 308,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 50,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 320,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 81,929 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $400,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $98.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,271.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,596,367. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

