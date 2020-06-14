Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lazard were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,939,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 307,999 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Lazard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,143,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $59,091,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,711,000 after acquiring an additional 189,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lazard by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Lazard stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.75. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.73 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

