Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,340,000 after purchasing an additional 162,467 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 304,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PVH by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180,617 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 158,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.85.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.