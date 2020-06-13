PVH Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,259 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the average volume of 1,629 call options.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.85.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.02.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PVH by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

