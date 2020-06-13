Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,100 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,912,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.34 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

