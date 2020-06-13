Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 13,880 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

BC opened at $56.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

