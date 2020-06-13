BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 19,127 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 211.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Albany International worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,680,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 915,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,350,000 after purchasing an additional 177,895 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 22.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 924,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 168,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 303,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after buying an additional 118,355 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Albany International stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.25 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

