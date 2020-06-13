Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $381,000 in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Childrens Place at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLCE opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Childrens Place Inc has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $102.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $655.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

