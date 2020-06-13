Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $382,000 in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 933.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Inogen from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair lowered Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Inogen stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. Inogen Inc has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.63 million, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

