Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $422,000 Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,185 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 97,001 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 395,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 239,439 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 868,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 589,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 168,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $2.65 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

