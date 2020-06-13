Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 71.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,538,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,992,000 after purchasing an additional 398,760 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,732,000 after purchasing an additional 317,089 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,959,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,467,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.21 per share, with a total value of $652,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,530 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMG stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

