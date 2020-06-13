BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 742.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,452 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.23% of Harmonic worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Harmonic by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Harmonic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $482.90 million, a P/E ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic Inc has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HLIT. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

