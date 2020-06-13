Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 18,637 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,637 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

