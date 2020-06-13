Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $58,617,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,122 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UGI by 51.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after buying an additional 1,056,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,585,000 after buying an additional 1,026,777 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $54.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

