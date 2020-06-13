Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 500 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $105.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

