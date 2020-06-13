Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

