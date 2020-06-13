Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $187,600.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $187,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,792.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $164,520.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $141,360.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $44.54 on Friday. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer raised Shockwave Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,847,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

