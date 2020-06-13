Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.60. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.