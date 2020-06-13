Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $1,938,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 6.8% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 226,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.49.

LSTR stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

