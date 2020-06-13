Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of Landstar System worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 135,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSTR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.49.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

