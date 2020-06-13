Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 495.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $6.27 on Friday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAI. Citigroup cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

