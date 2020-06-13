BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 415.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.14% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 636.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Benchmark lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,283.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,165 shares of company stock worth $1,031,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

