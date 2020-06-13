Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 161,822 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 161,822 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 504,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 398.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.23 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

