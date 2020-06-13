Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 21,018 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,018 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Consolidated Communications worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 25.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $476.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.18. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

