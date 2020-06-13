Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 153,407 Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2020

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

