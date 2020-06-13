Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 77.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101,705 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $19.00 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

