Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Miller Industries worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 2,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $321.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

