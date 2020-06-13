Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 247.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,017,642,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $603,189.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,670,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,506,703.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,569,696 shares of company stock worth $1,046,351,675 over the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DT. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

DT stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a PE ratio of -22.15. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

