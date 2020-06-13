Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $10,688,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $64.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

