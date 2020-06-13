Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 56,825 Shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,825 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Tilly’s worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 3,650.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $73,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,279 shares in the company, valued at $343,724.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,966.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.26 on Friday. Tilly’s Inc has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.69 million, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

