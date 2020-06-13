Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,675 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,194,000 after buying an additional 878,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 60.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after buying an additional 1,228,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 47.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 766,775 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,173,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 139,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

TTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

