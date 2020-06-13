Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 479.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Ardmore Shipping worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.82 million, a P/E ratio of 472.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.