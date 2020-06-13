Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $430,000 Stake in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,791 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Pfenex worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pfenex by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pfenex by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pfenex by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfenex by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Pfenex alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN PFNX opened at $9.05 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million.

PFNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pfenex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.