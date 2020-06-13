Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,825 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.20.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $265.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.42.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

