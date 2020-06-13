Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 10,940 Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.49 on Friday. MEI Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 539.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

