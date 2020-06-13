United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Stake Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 2,136.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Macquarie lowered United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. United Microelectronics Corp has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

