Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2020

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $245.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.39. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $282.52. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.15.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $1,559,539.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,778.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock worth $8,677,162 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

